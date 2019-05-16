James C. "Jamie" Swanson

HIGHLAND, IN - James C. "Jamie" Swanson, age 46, of Highland, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Swanson (nee Semchuck); two brothers, Eric (Ivy) Swanson, and Tom (Lauren) Swanson; one nephew, Nicholas Swanson; aunts, Tina (late Randy) Reese, Marijo Semchuck, and Annette (George) Zelenack; uncle, Charles (Nancy) Semchuck; great-aunt, Alice (late John) Rokosz; many cousins and friends; and his "girl" Skittles. Preceded in death by his father, James D. Swanson.

Funeral services Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois.Visitation on Friday, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jamie was an employee of Strack & Van Til in Schererville for three years. He was a graduate of Munster High School, Class of 1990. He never met a stranger. Jamie liked to travel, but loved being home more. His favorite sayings were "How about those Cubbies" and "Was that a duck?" In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to Share Foundation would be appreciated.