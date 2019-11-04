Jan L. Wise

SURPRISE, AZ/ FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Jan L. Wise, of Surprise, AZ formerly of Lansing, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was 84 years old. Jan is survived by his dear sons, Paul (Judy) Strasen of Littleton, CO, John Strasen of Lansing, IL, Mike Wise of New York City and Tom Wise of Lansing, IL. Cherished grandfather of Sarah Strasen and husband (Peter Moench), and Karl Strasen. Also surviving his siblings Phyllis (Chuck) Eddins of Louisville, KY, Mary Wise of Phoenix, AZ, Sarah Misdom of Lansing, IL, Martha Carrabine of Surprise, AZ, David (Michelle) Wise of Ocala, FL, Kate (Jack) O'Conner of Lansing, IL, Betty Szala of Munster, IN, and dear friend Sue Mansbach of Phoenix, AZ. Jan was preceded in death by his loving parents Herschel and Arneta Wise, sisters Janet (late Charlie) Schneider, Lois (late Len) Lute and brother Victor Wise, brother-in-laws Luke Carrabine, Ted Misdom and James Szala nephews Jack and David O'Conner, Christian Misdom and Jeffrey Lute. He was a wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7227 Hohman Ave, Hammond, Indiana from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Funeral services to follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Donald Stock officiating. Jan will be laid to rest at Oak Glen Lutheran Cemetery, Lansing, IL.

Jan was retired from Schultz Gas in Lansing and Wigwam Resort in AZ. He was a life long Lutheran, a member for many years of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lansing, IL and Trinity in Hammond, IN. Jan was an exceptional baseball player and Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed playing many sports. When the Cubs were playing on TV and Jan would come in the house after work, he would say; "What The Cubs Do?" He was a loving, father, brother, and uncle and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jan's name to Trinity Lutheran Church, Hammond, IN or LARC in Lansing, Illinois.

