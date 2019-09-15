Jan Majszak (nee Benak)

CROWN POINT, IN- Jan Majszak (nee Benak), age 53, of Crown Point, IN, born April 27, 1966, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by her three children: Leah, Marcus and Collin (fiancee Nyohmi), and grandson, Ajax. She leaves behind her mother, Sharon Pine, and her siblings Jim (Missy) Benak, Jeff (Michelle) Benak, Jay (Kim) Benak, Aimee (Maggie) Pine, and Joe (Rebecca) Parsanko, and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her father James Benak, grandparents, Delbert and Minnie Gootee, Michael and Mary Benak, and nephew Tony Benak.

Jan dedicated over 20 years of her life to the Boy Scouts of America organization in many roles. She impacted the lives of many scouts, and was proud of all of their accomplishments. She enjoyed yoga, NASCAR, hiking, camping, kayaking, and being surrounded by nature.

In honoring Jan's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Saturday, September 21,2019 at her residence in Crown Point, IN.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.