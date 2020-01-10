Jan-Marie (Daniels) Barsophy

VALPARAISO, IN -

Jan-Marie (Daniels) Barsophy, age 65 of Valparaiso, passed away on January 8, 2020. Jan was preceded in death by her father William of Valparaiso, IN. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Alan James, sons, Adam James of Biddeford, ME and Austin William (Elizabeth) of Los Angeles, CA and mother, Claudette Daniels of Valparaiso, IN.

Jan was born on July 10, 1954 in Biddeford, ME. Her family moved to Valparaiso when she was two weeks old, returning to her father's home town after his service in the U.S. Navy in Maine. Jan graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1972 and later from Indiana University Northwest with a degree in Health Information Management. She enjoyed working in home healthcare and healthcare consulting with companies in Valparaiso, IN, Baltimore, MD and Washington, D.C. Ultimately, she formed her own consulting firm, HealthCare Management, LLC. Jan and Al were married on September 20, 1975. She was an active member of the Porter County Community Foundation Board of Directors. Jan greatly enjoyed traveling with her family and particularly the annual trips to her beach at Fortunes Rocks Beach in Maine. She dearly loved and missed her black cocker spaniel, Sniffer. Holidays were very special to Jan and she especially cherished them when they were spent with her sons.

Funeral service will be private. The family requests that any donations honoring Jan be made to the . Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN (219) 462-3125.