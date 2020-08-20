Jan Marie Hartman

VALPARAISO, IN - Jan Marie Hartman, 65 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020, following an 11-year long fight with metastatic breast cancer. She was born February 28, 1955 in Valparaiso to Walter and Donna (Reinhertz) Pahl, Jr. Jan graduated VHS class of 1973. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Purdue University and participated on the crew team during her time on campus. She made her career as a teacher in the Kouts Schools for 39 years. She taught fifth grade and middle school science, where she had a profound impact on her students that lasts to this day. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Valparaiso and Tri-Kappa Sorority. Jan enjoyed walking her dog, Holly Noel, baking, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be fondly remembered for her positive attitude, not only in the classroom and the community, but in her fight against cancer as well. Jan's upbeat personality, generous heart and loving nature will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

On July 13, 2002 she married Brian Hartman, who survives, along with her children: Ryan (Brittany) Sutton of Hebron, Abbey (Cody Phelps) Sutton of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; granddaughters: Paisley and Hattie; sisters: Jo Pahl and Jill (Philip) Pahl; nieces: Jennifer (Patrick) Hobbs and Nicole (Sean Boone) Pahl; grandnieces: Macy and Zoe; aunt and uncle, Care and George Taylor; former husband, Steve Sutton; and many loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Doors open at 10:45 AM at First Christian Church, 1507 E. Glendale Blvd. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jan's name to the Kouts Scholarship Memorial Fund, PO Box 699, Kouts, IN 46347, the VNA of NWI, or the First Christian Church. Masks will be required during the service and due to the love mom spread in this community, we will be opening the service up to the public. There will be two halls available at First Christian Church. For those that wish to social distance we will be live streaming the service online at:

https:/bit.ly/JanHartmanCelebration.

Copies of the eulogy will be available upon request from First Christian Church.