1/
Jan Marie Hartman
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jan Marie Hartman

VALPARAISO, IN - Jan Marie Hartman, 65 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020, following an 11-year long fight with metastatic breast cancer. She was born February 28, 1955 in Valparaiso to Walter and Donna (Reinhertz) Pahl, Jr. Jan graduated VHS class of 1973. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Purdue University and participated on the crew team during her time on campus. She made her career as a teacher in the Kouts Schools for 39 years. She taught fifth grade and middle school science, where she had a profound impact on her students that lasts to this day. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Valparaiso and Tri-Kappa Sorority. Jan enjoyed walking her dog, Holly Noel, baking, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be fondly remembered for her positive attitude, not only in the classroom and the community, but in her fight against cancer as well. Jan's upbeat personality, generous heart and loving nature will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

On July 13, 2002 she married Brian Hartman, who survives, along with her children: Ryan (Brittany) Sutton of Hebron, Abbey (Cody Phelps) Sutton of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; granddaughters: Paisley and Hattie; sisters: Jo Pahl and Jill (Philip) Pahl; nieces: Jennifer (Patrick) Hobbs and Nicole (Sean Boone) Pahl; grandnieces: Macy and Zoe; aunt and uncle, Care and George Taylor; former husband, Steve Sutton; and many loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Doors open at 10:45 AM at First Christian Church, 1507 E. Glendale Blvd. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jan's name to the Kouts Scholarship Memorial Fund, PO Box 699, Kouts, IN 46347, the VNA of NWI, or the First Christian Church. Masks will be required during the service and due to the love mom spread in this community, we will be opening the service up to the public. There will be two halls available at First Christian Church. For those that wish to social distance we will be live streaming the service online at:

https:/bit.ly/JanHartmanCelebration.

Copies of the eulogy will be available upon request from First Christian Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
live streaming the service online at: https:/bit.ly/JanHartmanCelebration
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 19, 2020
To the Pahl/Sutton/Hartman family, Mrs Sutton (as I knew her), was the only elementary teacher I a made a point in visiting when I would return to Kouts for visits. She was a heck of a lady/teacher/friend. She always got a laugh out the story of how my class transitioned from 4th grade to hers in 5th grade. As we were finishing up the school year with end of year awards, the principal tells us that Ms Pahl will not be teaching the next school year. Of course all of us 4th graders (incoming 5th graders) starting moaning (ok, mostly us boys). He said, the new teacher, Mrs Sutton, per Ms Pahl was just as good and we would be happy to have her as a teacher. Of course we all thought it would be some old lady. Toward the end of summer, of course, I was assigned to the new teacher, Mrs Sutton. I and a few of my classmates were not looking forward to this teacher. First day of class, and who do we find as our teacher. Needless to say, we thought we had won the lotto. She was awesome and it made for a great 5th grade year. My thoughts and prayers to her entire family. She will be missed, by many.
John West
Student
August 19, 2020
The best 5th grade teacher ever!! A funny story I would always tell her when I would visit Kouts. At the end of our 4th grade year, during end of year awards, the principal tells us that Ms Pahl will not be here the next year. Everyone started groaning (mostly us boys). The he said that Mrs Sutton will be the new teacher, and that and Pahl assures she will be a great teacher. We weren’t buying it, figuring we would get some old bat, LOL! Of course, as the new school year approached, I was assigned to Mrs Sutton - I was not excited. Finally, first day of class and what a surprise - I had won the lotto. She was great and awesome person. We laughed a lot. Thoughts and prayers to the entire Mrs Sutton (as I knew her) family.
John West
Student
August 19, 2020
Brian, Ryan and Abbey. My thoughts and prayers go out to you. Knowing Jan for almost 50 years, I can honestly say she always had a smile on her face every time I saw her. One of the most positive and upbeat persons I have ever known. I was blessed to have known her. Sending hugs to all your family. Bonnie
Bonnie Lang
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved