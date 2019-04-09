Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan Willem Plate Jr..

Jan Willem Plate, Jr.

LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF ENSCHEDE, NETHERLANDS - Jan Willem Plate, Jr., age 68 of Lansing, IL passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Jan was the son of the late Frida Elsbeth Plate (nee Koster) and Jan Willem Plate, Sr., originally from Enschede, Netherlands. He was the beloved brother of Clara (Joseph) Wells and Hermina Rutnicki; devoted uncle to Carl Wells, Catherine (Brian) Flaherty, Jodi (Neil) VerHagen, and Tonya (Juan) Gomez; dearest great-uncle, cherished friend and mentor of many.

A 1968 T.F. South graduate, he attended vocational school and worked and retired from Inland Steel Company.Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 2:00 to 7:00 PM with services immediately following, with Pastor Bob Neuman officiating. Cremation to follow.

Jan was a proud member of the Mazda Miata Club, he was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Blackhawk's fan for many years. Jan truly loved his furry friends; Bama and Rodger. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jan's name to Humane Indiana Clinic (formerly Humane Society of Calumet Area), 421 45th Street, Munster, IN 46321. Jan was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com