LYNWOOD, IL - Jane Ann Jensen, age 87, of Lynwood, IL, went to Heaven on March 18, 2020. She was a loving mother to her children: Jeff (Tonya) Jensen, Cynthia (Jeffrey) Hicks, Susan Stringer, Randy (Liz) Jensen, and Laura (Jesse) James; her wonderful eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jeffrey Hicks.

Jane was a devoted and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Hammond, Indiana since 1968. She was a Sunday school teacher with Mrs. Earlyne Stephens, served faithfully in Bro. Roy Moffitt's Sunday school class, and a Women's Missionary Circle leader for many years. "Others, Lord, yes, others" was a motto she lived by and taught her children the same way. If Jane knew you had a need, she would do everything in her power to help you. She loved to cook and many, many times would bring people, sometimes complete strangers, to her home and have them stay for dinner. Jane loved people, and so many people loved and appreciated her beyond measure! She was a live-in nanny for many years.

A private family service was held at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, IN. Burial was at Memory Lane Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hammond, Eastern European Missionary Society.