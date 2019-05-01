Jane C. (Kaufman) DeRolf

NORTH WEBSTER, IN - Jane C. (Kaufman) DeRolf 76, of North Webster, IN passed away April 29, 2019. She was born on August 6, 1942 in Hammond to Charles and Dorothy (Thorpe) Kaufman.

She graduated in 1960 from Hammond High School and attended Hammond Business College. She was married on March 23, 1963 in Hammond to Eugene DeRolf who survives. She formerly worked for Rosales in Hammond and was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star in Hammond.

She is survived by: Husband – Gene DeRolf of North Webster; Two Daughters – Debbie (Robert Tate) DeRolf of Syracuse and Deanna (Bob) Strombeck of North Webster; Son – David (Tamara) DeRolf of Griffith, IN8 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother – James "Jim" Kaufman.

Visitation will be from 5:00-9:00 p.m. (E.S.T) on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at OWEN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, St. Rd 13 & CR 500N, North Webster. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. (E.S.T.) on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, 7822 E. Epworth Forest Rd, North Webster. Burial will follow in the Mock Cemetery. To send condolences to the family in memory of Jane DeRolf, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.