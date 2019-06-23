Jane C. Sawatzki (nee Ostrander)

GLENWOOD, IL - Jane C. Sawatzki (nee Ostrander), age 94, of Glenwood, IL. for over 40 years, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Howard of 68 years. Loving mother of Susan (Gary) Schuman and Lee (Edward) Bresnahan. Dear sister of Lyle Ostrander and sister-in-law of Joanne Sawatzki and Joy Staples. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Jane was born in Saginaw, Michigan and graduated high school in 1943. She worked at the Veterans Administration Office in Saginaw where she met the love of her life, Howard. She married Howard in 1949. Jane was grateful for such a long and fulfilling life. She loved her travels with family and many years of living in Connecticut. She was a wonderful cook and baker known widely for the pies she made. Jane was an avid reader and sports fan who enjoyed watching the Chicago teams.

Services will be held privately at a future date with burial in the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Jane will be greatly missed by all who knew her.