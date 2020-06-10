Jane C. (Halfman) Snow
Jane C. Snow (nee Halfman)

ST. JOHN, IN - Jane C. Snow (nee Halfman), age 81. Longtime resident of St. John, passed away June 8, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family and caregivers. Beloved wife of Dewey for 58 years. Loving mother of Rebecca (Bill Krizman, fiance) Dowling, Christopher Snow, Gregory (Phyllis) Snow, Daniel Snow, and Kathleen (Dave Hanna, fiance) Sollenberger. Devoted grandmother of Adam (Tiffany), Andrew, and Ashley Dowling, Taylor Snow, Jessica, Dylan, and Jacob Sollenberger. Dearest sister of Joan (late Howard) Dike, Tom (Carmen) Halfman, Jim (Sue) Halfman, Jean (Eugene) Pasko, late Ruth Estes, and Dennis (Pat) Halfman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, caregivers: Jadwiga Miara, Kristy Hartsock, and many friends. Jane was a graduate of Dyer High School. She was a bookkeeper for Nipsco from 1956-1962, bookkeeper for the family business R&M Excavating and Snow and Son from 1962-2012, financial manager for Progress Pump from 1978-2008. Jane was a homemaker, CCD teacher, avid reader, enjoyed puzzles, going to casinos, sewing, knitting, baking, and traveling to national monuments.

Friends may visit with the family for a public visitation Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services for family and friends Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church 10701 Olcott. Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 p.m. (masks are required if attending the funeral mass). Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to The Special Olympics in Jane's name preferred. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distance and attendance guidelines by our federal, state, and local authorities will be followed.

For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
