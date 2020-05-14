Jane Claire (Arentz) McDaniel
Jane Claire McDaniel (nee Arentz) LYNWOOD, IL - Jane Claire McDaniel age 92, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Louis; parents, Edgar and Lovina Arentz; sister, Edith (late William) Evans and brother, Fred (late Marjorie) Arentz. She is survived by her children, Bonnie M. (William) Dickey, Nancy L. (Dennis) Noworyta, Tom L. (Terri) McDaniel and Mark L. (Karla) McDaniel. She was a beloved grandmother to Shawn (Hannah), Abigail, Ryan, Alexa (Greg) and great grandchildren, Ryker, Brayden, Aurora and Lincoln. She was a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews and had a special bond with her sister in law, Ethel (late Richard) Wagenblast. Jane was born April 1, 1928 in Hammond, IN and was a graduate of TF North High School. On February 19, 1949 she married the love of her life, Louis McDaniel and together they enjoyed 52 years of marriage. Jane cherished her dear friends and close- knit family. As a woman of faith, she expressed gratitude each day and always found the good in people and never complained. To view full obituary, please visit chapellawnfunerals.com.


Published in The Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
