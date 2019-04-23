Jane Frances (Semancik) Wingle

Jane Frances Wingle (nee Semancik)

COLORADO/WHITING - Jane Frances Wingle (nee Semancik) 76 of Denver, Colorado, formerly of Whiting, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. Jane was beloved wife of the late Peter Wingle. She was the third child of the late Frank and Lillian (Duray) Semancik; cherished sister of Rosemary Semancik of Sun City, AZ and Rev. Msgr. Joseph Semancik of Whiting.

A Memorial Mass and interment of cremains are pending. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400


Published in The Times on Apr. 23, 2019
