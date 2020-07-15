Jane Kendron

HOBART, IN - Jane Kendron, age 97, of Hobart, and recently of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born on November 23, 1922 in Kepina Lodz, Poland to the late Martin and Pelagia Kobylt. On June 21, 1947 she married Walter Kendron in Gary, IN. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family as a homemaker. Jane was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and Polish Veteran's Group #15. She was a past president of P.N.A. Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughters, Jane Majcher of Hobart; Yolanda (Michael) McCormick of Indianapolis; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; brother, Eugene (Joyce) Kobylt; sisters, Stella Stoppa and Veronica Baran.

Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Walter Kendron; and her parents, Martin and Pelagia Kobylt.

Memorial contributions in Jane's name may be made to the Madame Curie Circle PNA Lodge 3134, 360 Primrose Circle, Chesterton, IN 46304 or Premier Hospice, 11550 N. Meridian St. Suite 375, Carmel, IN 46032.

Visitation for Jane will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 am at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Hall, 3530 Illinois St., Hobart, IN 46342, with prayers starting at the funeral home at 10:30 am. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73 rd Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410. SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES WILL BE OBSERVED AND MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ATTENDANCE AT MASS.

