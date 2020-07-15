1/1
Jane Kendron
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jane Kendron

HOBART, IN - Jane Kendron, age 97, of Hobart, and recently of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born on November 23, 1922 in Kepina Lodz, Poland to the late Martin and Pelagia Kobylt. On June 21, 1947 she married Walter Kendron in Gary, IN. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family as a homemaker. Jane was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and Polish Veteran's Group #15. She was a past president of P.N.A. Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughters, Jane Majcher of Hobart; Yolanda (Michael) McCormick of Indianapolis; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; brother, Eugene (Joyce) Kobylt; sisters, Stella Stoppa and Veronica Baran.

Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Walter Kendron; and her parents, Martin and Pelagia Kobylt.

Memorial contributions in Jane's name may be made to the Madame Curie Circle PNA Lodge 3134, 360 Primrose Circle, Chesterton, IN 46304 or Premier Hospice, 11550 N. Meridian St. Suite 375, Carmel, IN 46032.

Visitation for Jane will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 am at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Hall, 3530 Illinois St., Hobart, IN 46342, with prayers starting at the funeral home at 10:30 am. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73 rd Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410. SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES WILL BE OBSERVED AND MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ATTENDANCE AT MASS.

For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Hall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
It was always a pleasure to sit and chat with Jane. I will miss her gentle, kind spirit.
Julia McCormick
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved