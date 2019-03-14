Jane M. Bohling (nee Magda)

HIGHLAND, IN - Jane M. Bohling (nee Magda), age 80, longtime resident of Highland, passed away on March 11, 2019. Loving mother of Cindy; beloved twin sister of Joan (Rex) Thompson; and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Bohling; parents, Walter and Magdalene Magda; brother, Walter; and beloved sister, Marcy Koller.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church 3025 Highway Ave. Highland, IN with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Edward Moszur. Interment will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday, at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Mass.

Jane worked for the School Town of Highland as a bus aide for handicapped children for 38 years. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and caring for her dogs Fluffy and Cuddles. Jane will be missed by those who loved her, especially her daughter Cindy whom she shared a special bond that will transcend her death. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's name to the March of Dimes. www. kishfuneralhome.net