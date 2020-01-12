Jane M. Gordon

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jane M. Gordon, age 82 of Merrillville; formerly of Gary and Normal, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2019.

Jane was a graduate of Emerson High School, Class of 1955. She then graduated from Gary Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and shortly thereafter earned her Master's in Nursing from Indiana University. Jane taught nursing at several universities in her time and retired from I.U.N. as Associate Professor of Nursing.

Jane is survived by her cousins and her many close friends. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Mary Gordon and her brother Bobby Gordon.

A Memorial Service for Jane will be held later this year in her memory. PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in charge of arrangements.

