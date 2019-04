Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane R. Nugent.

Jane R. Nugent

MUNSTER, IN - Jane R. Nugent of Munster, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 at age 98. Jane was a WWII veteran serving as a Pharmacist Mate 2nd Class. She was receded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert E. Nugent.

Survived by her four children Jon Nugent, Leslie (Jim) Moster, Larry (Kriss) Nugent and Barbara (Bruce) Jacobs. Known as Mimi to four grandchildren Jeffrey, Brian, Jackie and Garret and three great grandchildren

She was loved greatly and will be sorely missed.