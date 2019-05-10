Janet S. Hansell

WINAMAC, IN - Janet S. Hansell, 80, of Winamac, IN (formerly of Hobart, IN) passed away at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home. Janet was born on December 17, 1938 in Winamac to the late Paul and Beaulah Dancey Strong. She was a 1956 graduate of Winamac High School. On May 2, 1956, Janet married the late James R. Hansell and 63 years later (on their anniversary) he walked her home.

Janet enjoyed reading, camping and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Janet knew and loved her savior, Jesus and led many to know Him as well. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed.

Survivors include: daughter Jill (fiance: Phil Baldwin) Kloppenburg, Hammond, IN; daughter Jan (Rich) McIlvain, Winamac, IN; grandson Robert (Joanna) Kloppenburg; granddaughter Heidi Kloppenburg; grandson Zach Norris; grandson Andrew Norris; grandson Sam (Mya) Norris; one great grandson Thomas. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Beaulah Dancey Strong; husband James R. Hansell.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Pulaski Animal Center.

