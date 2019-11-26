Jane Theresa Rondinelli

La PORTE, IN - Jane Theresa Rondinelli, 72, of La Porte, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 23, 2019 in her home.

She was born July 7, 1947, in Rome, Italy, to Eugene and Maria Beatrice (Paterniti) Urban. Jane lived in Argentina until the age of eight.

Jane was a tremendous faithful believer in Jesus Christ. A member of Agape Christian Church, La Porte. She brought her family and husband closer to Jesus Christ with her unwavering faith that was inspiring to all. Her two favorite clubs were The 700 Club and her girlfriends' club, "The Club Girls" which have been together 47 years. As the matriarch of her family she spent many hours laughing, shopping and talking with her sisters. Jane and Tom enjoyed traveling Europe and to their second home in Naples, FL. She cherished the time she spent with family and friends. Jane enjoyed shopping, boating, bike riding, movies and laughing. She was a loving caretaker who was so full of energy and life. Her family will miss her dearly.

On September 21, 1965, in Gary, IN, she married Thomas "Tom" Joseph Rondinelli, who survives.Also surviving are her three daughters, Jennifer Ann Sebring of Chesterton, Kari Lina (Tom) Mender of La Porte and Lara Marie (Jared) Hamilton of Bolingbrook, IL; four sisters, Elena "Helen" (Spiro) Megalis of Lombard, IL, Anna Moss of Tinley Park, IL, Bea Everett of Lebanon and Lucy Urban of Fishers; three brothers, Charles (Anita) Urban of Knox, Rudy (Julie) Urban of Seymour, TN and Tony (Lara) Urban of Katy, TX; brother-in-law, Rick (DeAnna) Rondinelli of La Porte; sister-in-law, Margaret Ann (Bill) Tittle of Chesterton; and six grandchildren, Luke Sebring, Matthew, Erin and Max Mender, Ethan and Penelope Hamilton.

Preceding in death were her parents; mother and father-in-law, Margaret and Tony Rondinelli; and brothers-in-law, Anthony Rondinelli, Raymond Everett and Bill Moss.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at LAKEVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100. A funeral celebrating her life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Justin Chadwick officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX, 75267-8572 in memory of Jane Rondinelli.