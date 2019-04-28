Jane Frances Wingle (nee Semancik)

COLORADO/WHITING - Jane Frances Wingle (nee Semancik) 76 of Denver, Colorado, formerly of Whiting, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence (Hospice of the Calumet Area), Munster. Jane was the child of the late Frank and Lillian (Duray) Semancik of Whiting, Indiana. She is survived by her sister, Rosemary Semancik of Sun City, AZ and brother, Monsignor Joseph Semancik of Whiting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Wingle of Denver, CO.

Jane was a graduate of St. John the Baptist Grade School, Class of 1956 and Bishop Noll Institute, Hammond, Class of 1960. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Alverno College, Milwaukee and earned her Masters Degree in Social Work from St. Louis University. As a social worker, Jane specialized in Family Counseling and was named Social Worker of the Year in Colorado. Her internship in St. Louis was at Catholic Charities. She practiced in Port Washington, WI and later at Kaiser Permanente in Colorado. After a brief private practice, she took up travel writing and as an excellent photographer providing her own pictures for her articles. As a hobby, she was an excellent seamstress. She and her husband climbed mountains in Colorado and in Nepal, reaching 21,000 feet on Mount Everest twice. Family and friends enjoyed her superb cooking and baking skills; new recipes always got her attention. Most of all, Jane was a caring person for others all the years of her life. She will be missed by many.

On Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11:00am, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting. Her cremains will be buried at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. A Funeral Mass will also be offered in Denver on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, is in charge of arrangements. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400