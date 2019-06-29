Janet A. Carlson

MUNSTER, IN - Janet A. Carlson, age 81, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday June 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband William Carlson; children William (Stacey) Carlson, Jr., Mary Jo (Dave) Pape, Tim (Brooke) Carlson; grandchildren Allyce (fiance Dan), Kristina (Jason), Bobby, Jake, Claire and Will; great-grandson Jude; beloved dog Hazel; brother John (Lois) Stabler; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Peg Stabler, in-laws, Ed and Grace Carlson, and grandchildren Justin and Olivia Carlson.

A funeral mass will be on Monday July 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with viewing from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday June 30, 2019 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland from 2:00-5:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m.

Janet was happiest when in the company of her family and friends. Her door was always open for a chat with a friend, birthday get togethers and holiday celebrations. Her favorite pastimes were sitting around a campfire on one of their countless camping trips, sitting on the porch enjoying a glass of wine while watching a Cubs or Blackhawks game or cheering on her grandkids on the sidelines of their sporting events.

Janet loved her garden and cherished her family recipes which she shared so generously with everyone.

Janet's greatest joy was being married to her husband, Bill, for 57 years. The love they shared will live on forever through their children and grandchildren. www.fagenmiller.com