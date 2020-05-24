Janet Ann (Kwolek) Devich
Janet Ann (Kwolek) Devich HIGHLAND, IN - Janet Ann Devich, 66, died peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Community Hospital after sustaining a debilitating stroke with her loving family standing by. Janet was born in Gary, Indiana on October 5, 1953 and lived most of her life in Highland, Indiana. She graduated from Highland High School in 1971. Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Kwolek, and father, Thaddeus Kwolek. She is survived by her twin sister, Janice Ciucki, Highland, IN; brother, Thaddeus (Okee) Kwolek, Richmond, VA; sister, Suzanne (Robert) Eckstein, El Segundo, CA; brother, Richard (Erin) Kwolek, Fort Wayne, IN and five nephews and one niece. Janet was employed by Majestic Star Casino as a server in the Access Lounge. Janet had a passion and love for dogs, specifically German Shepherds, and owned many in her lifetime. Janet spent a good part of her life working and training dogs. Through her business DIGS she daytime boarded dogs, trained dogs of all species, and held obedience trials that drew many dog owners from a large Midwest geographic area with their pets to these competitions. All who knew her felt she had a special gift towards working with dogs and the dogs always got excited when Janet was near. Services entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home. www.Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com Due to the current Covid-19 situation there will be no service. Janet's wish would be that people donate to ASPCA https://secure.aspca.org/donate/donate or Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine https://www.purdue.edu/vet/giving/index.php

Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 21, 2020
I called and didn't get a answer. I got in touch with your twin, and she told me what happened. I last spoke with you Saturday before Mother's Day. I really miss talking to you. Until we meet again my friend.
Mary Knighten
Coworker
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
