Janet Ann Myslinski

HINSDALE, IL - Janet Ann Myslinsk (nee Fedorchak), of Hinsdale, IL formerly of Dyer, IN, passed away September 30, 2019.

Janet is survived by her beloved children, Cheryl Schilling (Scott) and Michael Glines (Janel), also her grandson Adam Schilling, and sister Cate Fedorchak. Preceded by her parents Michael Fedorchak and Bernice Fedorchak (nee Kieras). Jan was a 1957 graduate of TF North High School in Calumet City. She was retired from the Calumet City Water Dept. where she worked for over 30 years.

Jan was an avid runner and long-time member of the Calumet Region Striders before she stopped running. She loved her cats, to golf, shop, travel and be with family and friends. She will be truly missed. Memorials in her name to ( ) are appreciated.

A celebration of life will be held on October 12, 2019. email [email protected] for information.