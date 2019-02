Janet Blair

LEMONT, IL - Janet Blair, 89, of Lemont, IL (formerly of Lansing, IL) passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. She is survived by her children: Cindy (Paul) Brown, Chuck (Cheryl) Blair, Nancy (Jim) Frankenbach, John Blair and Jill Maduros; grandchildren: Dirk (Amy) Brown, Tracy (Mick) Braman, Danielle (David) Mankin, Greg (Alexa) Blair, Ryan Blair, Megan and Jimmy Frankenbach, Chasen and Brett Blair and Julie Maduros; great grandchildren: Brayden, Aurora and Lincoln Blair and Avery Mankin; brother, John Bleck. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Theodore Bleck; sister and brother-in-law, Joann and Taylor Gabbard.

Per Mom's request, there will be no wake to mourn her loss. Please celebrate her life with us Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church 305 Lemont St., Lemont, IL.

A Lutheran service will follow immediately at 11:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind – Senior Programs 1850 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL 60608.