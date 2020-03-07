Janet Clark

HOBART, IN - Janet Clark, age 79 of Hobart passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1940 in Murray, UT to the late John and Esther Jansen. Janet enjoyed crafting, sewing, and baking. She was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Janet is survived by her three daughters, Peggy (William) Parks of Hobart, Debbie Reynolds of Porter, Phyllis (Wolfgang) Abbott of Hobart; grandchildren, Jennifer Dumath, Chris (Sydney) Fischer, Morgan (Alisha) Reynolds, Mitchell Reynolds; four great grandchildren; sister, Sheryle (Jerome) Benson; two brothers, Phillip (Lisa) Jansen, John Allen (Linda) Jansen. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Clark.

A funeral service for Janet will take place Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road with Bishop Dave Mathews officiating. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in North Judson. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.