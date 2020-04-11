Janet E. Nevills (1949 - 2020)
VALPARAISO, IN - Janet E. Nevills, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born August 28, 1949 in Valparaiso to Bernard and Irma (Lenburg) Michaels. Janet was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church, Valparaiso. She was a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed.

On June 7, 1969 in Valparaiso, Janet married Lawrence Nevills who survives along with their son, Chad Nevills; grandchildren, Terrence, Matthew, Katerina, and Ariel; and great grandchild, Holland. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeff Nevills; and brother, DuWanye Michaels.

Private Family Services will be held with a private burial at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, handling arrangements.
Published in The Times on Apr. 11, 2020
