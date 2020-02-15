Janet E. Rosko (nee Coppess)

VALPARAISO, IN - Janet E. Rosko (nee Coppess), age 74, of Valparaiso, formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Janet is survived by her brother, Charles (Patti) Coppess of Portage; sister, Betty (Robert) Mantel of Valparaiso; brothers-in-law: Donald (Willie) Rosko of Valparaiso and Jerry (Joan) Rosko of Munster; and several nieces and nephews.In September of 1966, Janet married Thomas Rosko, who preceded her in death in 2006. Also preceding her in were her children: Jill and Jeffrey.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, February 17, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Fr. Gerald Schweitzer officiating. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Janet, to VNA Hospice of Porter County, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.

To view Janet's online guestbook, visit GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.