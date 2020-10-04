Janet F. Lieberman (nee Kiger)

LANSING, IL / FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Janet F. Lieberman (nee Kiger) age 73, of Lansing, IL formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully Monday, September 28, 2020. Janet is survived by her sister, Nancy (late, Milt) Cutka; brothers, Donald (Margie) Kiger and Edward (Pat) Kiger; sister in law, Sylvia (late, John) Kiger; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Oscar Kiger Sr. and Doris Kiger (nee Prohl); brothers, Oscar (late, Jeanne) Kiger Jr. and George Kiger; sisters in law, Judy Kiger and Rosemary Kiger. Janet was a graduate of Morton High School in Hamond, IN. She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Lansing, IL and worked many years as a claims adjuster for Allstate Insurance. Janet enjoyed traveling and loved her precious cats. In lieu of flowers donations to Trinity Lutheran Church; 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL 60438 would be appreciated.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME.

