Janet G. Nohos

SCHEREREVILLE, IN - Janet G. Nohos age 70, of Schererville, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Janet is survived by her children Steven Nohos and James (Yvonne) Nohos; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Marjorie (late, Anthony) Rogers, Mariann (late, Allen) Grabe; brother, Russell Kenwood; sister-in-law, Linda Kenwood; two nieces and two nephews. Janet retired from St. Bernard Hospital with 45 years of service.

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 3:30 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN with Fr. Theodore Mens officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com