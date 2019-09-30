Janet Gwazda

Janet E. Gwazda (nee Dickson), passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born February 19,1928 in Belleville, Arkansas, the youngest of six, lived on a farm with Wilbur D. and Eula B. (Oates) Dickson. Her classmates called her "Jitter". Janet graduated in 1950 in Business Administration from Arkansas A&M College, taught school, then married Walter Gerald Gwazda and relocated to East Chicago, IN where she was embraced by Walter's Polish family. Janet was foster mother many babies, active at Our Lady of Grace and St. James Catholic Churches, and was an avid reader, bingo player and a 25-year Sears employee.

Janet and Walter loved traveling across country, the self-referred "queen of the road". Loving, kind, easy-going, helping others, she was caretaker for her husband for several difficult years before his death. After Walter's passing, she returned to East Chicago and lived with her sister-in-law, Wanda Onesko. The fun-loving best friends loved "the boats", "boy watching", church and "traveling down memory lane".

Janet was loving mother of Karen (Scott) Smith and Daniel (Peggy Laduke) Gwazda; grandmother of Tracy Terrell, Crystal Smith, Tyler Laduke, and Nicole Cabello; and a great-grandmother. Nieces and nephews: Indiana: Michelle (Onesko) and Peter Wiethe, Greg and Lori Onesko, Michael Onesko, Raymond and Bernadette Onesko, Paul and Ginger Gast, Bob Dickson, David Laster, Margaret (Laster) Fleming, and Ronald Laster, Peggy (Dickson) McFerran, Patricia Dickson Grenelsh, Jeannie Dickson Sterling, Pat Horn and Andy Horn. Janet was preceded in death by Walter Gwazda; her parents; her brothers, Robert, David, and W.P. Dickson; and sisters, Elizabeth Horn and Martha Laster.

Service times are pending at Holy Trinity Church, 4700, Carey Street in East Chicago, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Joseph Carmelite Home, 4840 Grasselli Street, East Chicago, IN 46312.