Janet L. Rose

NEW BUFFALO, MI - Janet L. Rose, 62, New Buffalo, MI, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:55 p.m. in Memorial Hospital of South Bend, South Bend, IN.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at OTT/HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL HOME, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN with Pastor Mike Betting officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00-4:00 p.m., Thursday at the OTT/HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL CHAPEL. She was born December 23, 1956 in Chicago, IL to the late Earl and Beverly (Hill) Hayter. Surviving are a daughter, Erin (Rex, II) Porter of New Buffalo, MI; and two grandchildren, Rex Porter, III and Beatrice Porter.

Janet retired as a librarian for the Gary Public School System. She enjoyed reading, knitting, scrapbooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Contributions may be made to Sand Castle Shelter for Homeless Children and Families, 1005 W. 8th St., Michigan City, IN 46360. To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com.