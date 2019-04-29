Janet Lavender

PORTAGE, IN - Janet Lavender, 75 of Portage, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born January 2, 1944 in Decatur, IL to John and Anna Mary (Thompson) Sullivan. Janet made her career as a Medical Office Manager for 35 years with The Neurological Institute and Specialty Centers and as a Real Estate Broker with Coldwell Banker Realty in Valparaiso before retiring. She was a member of Real Life Community Church in Portage, National Association of Realtors, Indiana Association of Realtors, Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, and Graduate Realtor Institute. Janet loved spending time with her family, friends, and her sweet babies: Bryce, Lexi, and Aubrey. She also enjoyed going out to dinner and movies, and watching hummingbirds and deer.

On May 9, 1959 in Kansas City, MO, Janet married Jack Lavender, who preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by their daughters: Patti Lavender, Darla (Alex) Hill, Marci (Clyde) Selsor, Caryn (Don) Sickles; grandsons: Jason (Danielle) Lavender, Matthew Hill, Jacob Hill; great-grandchildren: Bryce Jackson Lavender, Alexis Anne Lavender, Aubrey Grace Lavender; step-granddaughters: Ashley (Zack) Garner, Leisa Sickles; brother: Ronald Sullivan; sister-in-law: Becky Sullivan; brother-in-law: Bill Armstrong; cherished cousin: Evelyn Cox; cherished friend: Debbie Newcomb; best friend and companion: Diesel; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother: Eunice Sullivan, brother: Harold Sullivan, sister-in-law: Donna Sullivan, and sister: Charlotte Armstrong.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home, with entombment to follow at Graceland Cemetery.