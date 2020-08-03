1/
Janet Lee Condon
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Janet Lee Condon

VALPARAISO, IN - Janet Lee Condon, 90 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Rittenhouse Village. She was born March 20, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Harry and Hazel (Townsend) Huster. Janet retired as a Paraprofessional from Bloom High School in Chicago Heights, IL, where she worked for many years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso. She enjoyed playing cards and games and taking part in the group activities at Rittenhouse, as well as listening to and singing along with music. Janet will be fondly remembered for her loving and caring nature.

On June 26, 1954 she married John Robert Condon, who preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by their daughter, Pam Condon of Alsip, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Linda Condon; son, Tom Condon; and sister, Joan Woolridge.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6th from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. and burial following at Oakland Memory Lanes in Dolton, IL. Memorial donations may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.



Published in The Times on Aug. 3, 2020.
