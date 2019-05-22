Janet M. (Oster) VanAckeren (1951 - 2019)
Janet M. VanAckeren (nee Oster)

COLORADO/WHITING - Janet M. VanAckeren (nee Oster) 67 of Lakewood, CO, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Janet was born on November 18, 1951 to William and Pauline "Linda" (Palko) Oster; beloved wife of Tim; loving mother of Ryan and Kaylyn VanAckeren; devoted sister of Patricia Turpin and Nanci Jakovich; cherished aunt of Bryan and Shawn Turpin, Olivia Brighton and Megan Floyd; many dear cousins.

Janet was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1969. She was a retiree of the Amoco Oil Company with service both in Chicago and Denver. She loved going to the mountains; watching her "Cubbies", Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times on May 22, 2019
