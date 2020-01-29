Janet Marie Hatala (nee Samocki)

VALPARAISO, IN - Janet Hatala, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on January 24, 2020.

Janet is survived by her husband of over 52 years, Eugene Hatala, daughters Lisa (Scott) Beishuizen, Tracy (Daniel) Tomich, and Pamela (John) Pakradooni; five grandchildren, Veronica, Dominic, Claire, Paige, and Polly; sister Pamela (William) Koveck and brother Dennis "Corky" Samocki of Hobart, IN Uncle Einar Hedlof of Milwaukee, WI, Aunt Helen Sawchuk of Valparaiso, IN; nephews Stephen Koveck and Robert Koveck. Many nieces, cousins and dear friends.

Janet is preceded in death by her father Henry Samocki and mother Doris (nee Hedlof) Samocki; her youngest daughter Bridget (William) Hatala-Pozzo.

Janet was born November 3, 1949 in the "Harbor" East Chicago, IN and then spent many years raising her family in Merrillville, IN before retiring to Valparaiso, IN. Janet was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend who loved family and friends more than anything. Janet's life was inseparable from her husband Gene for over fifty years and together they raised four successful, smart, and beautiful daughters. Janet was always there to care for and support her five grandchildren and especially, Polly, who's special needs brought out the very best of Janet's abilities.

Everyone she touched, especially her loving husband and daughters, will dearly miss Janet.

Visitation and services will be held at

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave). Visitation hours will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday January 30, 2020 and a Remembrance Service officiated by David Rumas will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday January 31, 2020.