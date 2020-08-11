1/
Janet "Heidi" O'Boyle
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Janet "Heidi" O'Boyle

HENDERSON, NV - Janet "Heidi" O'Boyle, 75 of Henderson, NV formerly of Lansing, IL passed away on August 3, 2020 in Henderson, NV. Jan was born in Hammond, IN to Albion and Mildred Schultz on February 14, 1945. Jan and her sister Carol grew up in Lansing, IL. She attended Thornton Fractional South and married James "Jim" O'Boyle on May 27, 1967. Jan worked as a phlebotomist at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN. Jan and Jim moved back to Lansing and raised their five children across the street from the home Jan and Carol grew up in. While the children were growing up, Jan was a stay at home Mom who was very active in their school PTAs and youth sport leagues. Jan was an avid bowler, pinochle and bunco player and her kitchen in the month of December was a Christmas cookie factory every year. She returned to work when the kids were older and worked for Marriott International for over 27 years in Illinois and Las Vegas.

Her parents, Albion and Mildred Schultz, her sister and brother in law, Carol and James Coy; and her children: Patrick and Colleen O'Boyle, precede Jan in death. Jan is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jim; their children: Shannon; Steven (Patti); and Kellie; grandchildren: Makenzie, Dillon, Sean, Kyle and Jillian; niece and nephew Alicia (Tom) and Todd (Shannon) and a host of "adopted" sons, daughters, grandkids and friends.

Heidi's fondest wish was for a large family. This included her and Jim sponsoring a kiddo in Ecuador through Compassion International. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compassion International at Jan's memorial page www.compassion.com/donate/janet-oboyle.htm Services were held in Las Vegas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved