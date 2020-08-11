Janet "Heidi" O'Boyle

HENDERSON, NV - Janet "Heidi" O'Boyle, 75 of Henderson, NV formerly of Lansing, IL passed away on August 3, 2020 in Henderson, NV. Jan was born in Hammond, IN to Albion and Mildred Schultz on February 14, 1945. Jan and her sister Carol grew up in Lansing, IL. She attended Thornton Fractional South and married James "Jim" O'Boyle on May 27, 1967. Jan worked as a phlebotomist at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN. Jan and Jim moved back to Lansing and raised their five children across the street from the home Jan and Carol grew up in. While the children were growing up, Jan was a stay at home Mom who was very active in their school PTAs and youth sport leagues. Jan was an avid bowler, pinochle and bunco player and her kitchen in the month of December was a Christmas cookie factory every year. She returned to work when the kids were older and worked for Marriott International for over 27 years in Illinois and Las Vegas.

Her parents, Albion and Mildred Schultz, her sister and brother in law, Carol and James Coy; and her children: Patrick and Colleen O'Boyle, precede Jan in death. Jan is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jim; their children: Shannon; Steven (Patti); and Kellie; grandchildren: Makenzie, Dillon, Sean, Kyle and Jillian; niece and nephew Alicia (Tom) and Todd (Shannon) and a host of "adopted" sons, daughters, grandkids and friends.

Heidi's fondest wish was for a large family. This included her and Jim sponsoring a kiddo in Ecuador through Compassion International. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compassion International at Jan's memorial page www.compassion.com/donate/janet-oboyle.htm Services were held in Las Vegas.