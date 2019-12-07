Janet Rae Faulkner

Janet Rae Faulkner passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2019 at the conclusion of a long fulfilling life. Daughter of C. Harvey and Janet Roberts Smith, she was born in Gary, IN, and grew up in Crown Point. She attended Michigan State University and remained a life-long Spartans fan. She earned an RN degree from Gary Methodist Hospital and working at the University of Chicago Hospital she met her future husband, Donald. They were married on December 20, 1953 in Crown Point. After Don finished his medical training, they lived in Hobart for ten years where their three boys were born. The family moved to Culver, IN in 1965.

Jan worked at Culver Academies as a nurse, secretary for the Science Department, and was one of the first senior counselors at the Culver Summer School for Girls. Janet and Donald lived in Hammond, IN from 1980 to 1995 where Jan was a nurse at St. Margaret's Hospital. After retiring Jan and Don divided their time between Culver and their home in Scottsdale, AZ.

Throughout her life Janet was active in mind, body and spirit. She was an avid reader, world traveler, and enjoyed many types of crafting, particularly needlepoint. She cherished her many friends in all of her communities and was actively engaged in social, civic and charitable organizations such as the Culver chapter of Tri Kappa, Culver Kiwanis, Culver Blessings in a Backpack, and the Wednesday Club. Janet was a member of Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian Church. She will long be remembered and missed by the many people whose lives she touched.

Janet is survived by her husband Don, her sons Joe (Noreen), Jim (Stephanie) and John (Charlene), her grandchildren Chris, Pete, Tom, Kyle and Elizabeth, as well as her sister Mary Sewell. A celebration of life event will be announced. The family requests any memorial donations be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org) in support of her granddaughter.