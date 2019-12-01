Janet Rae Rosenbaum

HOBART, IN - Janet Rae Rosenbaum age 87, passed away peacefully among family in Hobart, IN, on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born on August 26, 1932, in Valparaiso, IN to the late Cecil and Lulu (Wilson) Bond. On August 26, 1950, in Valparaiso, IN she married her beloved Donald Herman Rosenbaum who preceded her in death on October 5, 2000.

Janet is survived by her four loving sons, Donald Jr. (Lola) Rosenbaum of Warner Robins, GA, Kent (Peggy) Rosenbaum of Hobart, IN, Brian (Dawn) Rosenbaum of Pekin, IL and Alan (Corinna) Rosenbaum of Fort Wayne, IN; nine grandchildren, JR (Jennifer) Rosenbaum of Crown Point, IN, Lyndsay Simpson of Hobart, IN, Collin (Stephanie) Rosenbaum of Colorado Springs, CO, Taylor (Brittney) Rosenbaum of Fort Wayne, IN, Kylee (Jordan) Moss of Columbia City, IN, Christine (Rachelle) Rosenbaum of Clermont, FL, Bailey (Justin) Burge of Fort Wayne, IN, Chanler Rosenbaum of Hobart, IN, and Nadia Rosenbaum of Warner Robins, GA; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharon (Richard) Beach; two sisters-in-law, Rosetta Rosenbaum and Lorraine Mendenhall; brother-in-law, George Weiler; caring friends Chuck Mills and Kristy Rosenbaum and many other family members and friends. Janet was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 50 years, Donald Rosenbaum, her parents, her two sisters, Betty (Don) Treadway and Georgia Weiler; two brothers-in-law, Albert "Pike" Rosenbaum and Wayne Mendenhall. Janet was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart, IN, where she worked as the school secretary for 25 years, soloist in the church choir, member of the Lutheran Couples Club and a Sunday School teacher. She had a passion for volunteering at the church, as a pink lady in the gift shop of St. Mary's Hospital and at her sons' activities when they were young. She was a member of Sigma Alpha Chi Sorority-Lambda Chapter, and served as the State President. She was in the Chip'n Charmers Bowling League, a master cake decorator and avid cat lover. Janet adored her grandchildren and enjoyed going to their numerous activities and sporting events. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Visitation for Janet will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Funeral services will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Drive, Hobart, IN 46342. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Additional viewing will be held before funeral services at 9:00 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Hospice of the Calumet Area or Humane Society of Hobart.

