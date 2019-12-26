Janet Sharon Shufllebotham

GRIFFITH, IN - Janet Sharon Shufllebotham was born in Indiana daughter of Millard and Louise Lawbaugh. Graduated from Griffith High School and then graduated from Indiana University with her teaching degree and later obtained a masters in Education from IU. She met her husband, Ronald T. Shufflebotham, at IU and they married in 1961. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her brother Jack Lawbaugh of Valparaiso, sister-in-law Nancy (Glen) Jarrett of Mahomet, IL, Betty (Al) Winter of Indianapolis, Laurie Shufflebotham and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to be held at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. Burial at Sanders Cemetery in Lowell, IN.

Sharon taught 4th grade at Johnson Elementary School for 30 years. Her 4th grade students fondly called her Mrs. Shuff because her last name was such a mouthful. She retired with her husband and began their "snowbird" adventures splitting time between Indiana and Bradenton, FL. She was an avid Hoosier fan watching football and basketball games. She loved gardening and spending time outdoors. She loved spending time with family and her retired teacher friends. She had a good sense of humor which will be deeply missed.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Calumet Area or the .

