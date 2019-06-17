Janette "Roberta" Miller (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janette "Roberta" Miller.
Service Information
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Janette "Roberta" Miller

VALPARAISO, IN - Janette "Roberta" Miller, 83, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born January 22, 1936 to Roscoe and Alverda (Crouch) Henry and graduated from Hobart High School. Roberta was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Portage and made her career with Hoosier State Bank as a teller for many years. Caring for her family was always her paramount concern along with serving her Lord working in the church. Baking and gardening allowed her a special pleasure.

On October 28, 1955 she married Clyde Miller who preceded her in death in 2012. Survivors include their daughters: Marilyn (Larry) Shurr of Valparaiso, Madelyn (Stanley) Kocon of Hobart and Michal (Ben) Knox of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Melissa (David) Riley, Sara (Sean) Dimitroff, Megan (Nick) Runyon, Jonathan (Kait) Shurr, Kelly (Jeff) Spicer, Stephanie (Max) Sobeck, Kyle (Kayla) Kocon, Jeremiah "Scott" (Caree) Brooks, Micah (Ashley) Brooks, Nicholas (Alyssa) Brooks, Joshua (Paola) Knox and great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Faith, Hannah, Briar, Marshall, Mia, Ella, Hunter, Lincoln, Autumn, Aurora, Hailey, Athena, Cataleya, Torin, Jaime, Basilio, Amaranth and Serina. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Nathaniel Brooks, her sister, Rosalee Jones and brother, Robert Henry.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. -12 noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church.
Published in The Times on June 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.