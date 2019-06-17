Janette "Roberta" Miller

VALPARAISO, IN - Janette "Roberta" Miller, 83, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born January 22, 1936 to Roscoe and Alverda (Crouch) Henry and graduated from Hobart High School. Roberta was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Portage and made her career with Hoosier State Bank as a teller for many years. Caring for her family was always her paramount concern along with serving her Lord working in the church. Baking and gardening allowed her a special pleasure.

On October 28, 1955 she married Clyde Miller who preceded her in death in 2012. Survivors include their daughters: Marilyn (Larry) Shurr of Valparaiso, Madelyn (Stanley) Kocon of Hobart and Michal (Ben) Knox of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Melissa (David) Riley, Sara (Sean) Dimitroff, Megan (Nick) Runyon, Jonathan (Kait) Shurr, Kelly (Jeff) Spicer, Stephanie (Max) Sobeck, Kyle (Kayla) Kocon, Jeremiah "Scott" (Caree) Brooks, Micah (Ashley) Brooks, Nicholas (Alyssa) Brooks, Joshua (Paola) Knox and great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Faith, Hannah, Briar, Marshall, Mia, Ella, Hunter, Lincoln, Autumn, Aurora, Hailey, Athena, Cataleya, Torin, Jaime, Basilio, Amaranth and Serina. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Nathaniel Brooks, her sister, Rosalee Jones and brother, Robert Henry.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. -12 noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church.