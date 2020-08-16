1/1
Janice L. Means

Janice L. Means (nee Whisler)

CROWN POINT, IN - Janice L. Means (nee Whisler), age 65, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Janice is survived by her husband, Jay; daughter, Cheryl Wood; seven grandchildren; and three sisters: Janie (Tom) VanHoose, Jennifer (Bob) Doriot and Wanda (Rod) Ashcraft. Janice was preceded in death by her parents: Bobby and Edith Whisler.

Janice was a medical assistant for Dr. Kacmar. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. Janice will be deeply missed.

A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Visit Janice's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
