Janice Lee Anderson
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL - Janice Lee Anderson, age 63 of Rolling Meadows, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on June 4, 2020. She is survived by her mother: Willetta (nee Matias) Anderson and brother: Donald J. (Michelle) Anderson. Janice was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Anderson Jr., in 1998.

In accordance with the family's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Janice will be laid to rest in Oakland Memory Lanes in Dolton, IL. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Janice's care.

Janice was a graduate of Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. She was employed by PACE for 35 years and worked as a Cash Manager. www.schroederlauer.com



Published in The Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
