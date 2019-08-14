Janice Marie (Flitter) Kosecki

LaPORTE, IN - Janice Marie (Flitter) Kosecki, 78 of LaPorte, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born August 10, 1940 in Valparaiso to Clarence and Alice (Gast) Flitter. Janice was a graduate of Valparaiso High School and worked as a dental assistant for 17 years with her dear friend, Dr. Dean Boldin and his loving staff at Accent Dental. Much of Janice's free time was spent with her family at Duck Lake, MI, where many lasting memories and friendships were made. Over the years at the lake, Janice became known as "mother ducker" by many. Janice lived her nearly 79 years of life to the fullest by filling each day with as much fun as possible. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Janice is survived by her mother, Alice Flitter; daughters, Kimberly (Ricky) Johnson and Joan (Mike LeBlanc) Schafer; grandchildren, Jillian (Keith), Justin, Nichole (Kyle), RJ; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence and sisters, Rita and Donna. Family is finding peace knowing that Clarence now has his three girls with him.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM -12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.