Janice Naomi Brosseau

LAND O LAKES, WI - Janice Naomi Brosseau, age 78, of Land O Lakes WI, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away August 27, 2020 at her home with her family at her side.

Janice was born in Butler, MO on November 11, 1941 to Lester and Doris (Wallace) Blizzard.

She is survived by her husband; Butch, children; David Brosseau, Shari Brickner (Roy Breidinger) and Carrie Brosseau. Grandchildren: Anthony, James, Joshua and Derik. Great Grandchildren: Connor and Cody.

Also surviving are sister Kay (Luke) Terry of Castle Rock, CO and one brother; Charles Blizzard of Aurora, CO. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister in-law Carmen.

At the request of Janice cremation has taken place.

Memorial contributions in honor of Janice may be given to Dr. Kate Home Health & Hospice, 1571 US-51, Woodruff, WI 54568.