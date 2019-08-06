Janice R. Sebestyen

ST. JOHN, IN - Janice R. Sebestyen of St. John, formerly of Hammond, age 52 passed away at home on August 4, 2019, after an almost four year battle with ESRD and a host of other severe medical maladies.

Janice is survived by two brothers: Don (Donna) Sebestyen, Jerry (Sharon Evoy) Sebestyen; two sisters: Deb (Mike) Ward and Juanita Sheffield; three nephews and one niece. Jan was preceded in death by her parents James and Juliana Sebestyen and brother in law John Sheffield.

Janice was a 1985 graduate of Bishop Noll, received an Assoc. Degree of Child Development from College of DuPage, bachelors and masters in history and english from Purdue University Calumet. She was Ass't. Director, Writing Lab and an Adjunct Professor at Purdue from 1997-2002. She started as General Education Dep't. Chair in 2002 at Brown Mackie College (Merrillville) and ended her career as the Registrar in 2016 when she became ill.

Janice was an avid DVD player, a fan of fantasy movies and books and enjoyed writing her own stories.

Janice is greatly missed.

Visitation is at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with service immediately after, procession to Assumption Cemetery, 19500 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Glenwood, IL with a graveside service. www.burnskish.com