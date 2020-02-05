Janie Marie Beaudreau nee Morgano

AVON, IN - Janie Marie Beaudreau, nee Morgano, age 78, of Avon, IN, passed away at her home Saturday, February 1, 2020, with her family by her side. Born February 24, 1941, in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Janie (Vasile) Morgano. She moved to Gary, IN, graduating from Lew Wallace High School in 1959. She was married to the late James D. Bistrow in 1960, who preceded her in death in 2005. She was preceded in death by four siblings: Dolly Morgano; Peter Morgano; Bernard Morgano; and Carme (Morgano) Grieco. Janie is survived by her loving husband, Paul E. Beaudreau, who she married in 1988. She is survived by three children: James Bistrow, of Jacksonville, FL; Janie Webb, of Lawrenceville, GA; and Jeffrey Bistrow, of Brownsburg, IN. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren.

Janie was a loving mother, avid bridge player, incredible chef, and Nana to her beloved grandchildren. She was fond of classic movies, music, and dancing. Janie never met a stranger, exemplifying kindness and sincerity to all who knew her. Her selfless spirit and sense of humor will be fondly remembered by her loved ones.

Friends are invited to visit with Janie's family on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.