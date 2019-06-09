Janie Sue Perez

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Janie Sue Perez, 65, of Indianapolis, IN passed away May 10, 2019 at Wildwood Healthcare Center. Janie was born in Birmingham, AL on September 7, 1953 and moved to Indiana in her youth. She attended Highland High School and spent her young adult years in Spangdahlem, Germany and Hammond, IN. She was married to Juan Jose Soto Perez, MAJ, FA, [Retired] US ARMY USAR on April 18, 1970. They recently celebrated 49 years of marriage.

Janie was an active volunteer throughout her life in Marion County ranging from helping low income individuals get heating through Greenleaf Community Center, organizing Toys for Tots collections, helping soldiers utilize funds from the Army Relief Fund at DFAS Indianapolis Center, being a parent volunteer for Lawrence Central Marching Pride Band, volunteering for the American Red Cross, and being a Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed thrift shopping, reading, spending time with her family and grandchildren, playing puzzles and bingo, and watching Golden Girls. She regularly attended conventions such as HorrorHound and Days of the Dead and was an avid fan of horror and Halloween.

Janie is survived by husband, retired MAJ Juan Jose Soto Perez; her four daughters: Janie Sue Dubbs, Berna Roberts, Janette Perez, Annette Perez Whitten; her eldest sister, Janice Chesser; her five granddaughters: Melinda Dubbs, Katelyn Dubbs, Selena Perez Whitten, Alyssa Perez Whitten, and Natalie Perez Whitten; her two great granddaughters: Josephine Farrar-Dubbs and Clementine Farrar-Dubbs and her loving chihuahua, Pepito. She is preceded in death by her mother, Cauzine Carey; father, JD Blanton and brother, Dennis Blanton.

Visitation was held Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Indianapolis. Donations may be given in memoriam to The or The . The family of Janie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Sami M. Aasar, Dr. Allon Friedman, Dr. Ronald Bloom, and the staff at Wildwood Healthcare Facility.

