Janina Baranowski

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Janina Baranowski was born on October 5, 1925 and passed away peacefully during a short stay at Symphony of Dyer, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born in Warsaw Poland, and was one of five children, the only one to migrate to the U.S.

She was part of the polish resistance during World War II, was captured and imprisoned in the Falin-Boster prisoner of war camp until her liberation by the Allies in 1945.

She was also the Head Baker for St. Margaret's Hospital in Hammond for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Miecszlaw, son Joseph, and daughter Jeanette.

She is survived by her son George (Debra), three grand children and two great grandchildren.

Visitation and service will be on Monday October 14, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Ave., Dyer, IN 46311. Please visit www.castlehillfuneralhome.com for full obituary.