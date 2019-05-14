Janine Clark (nee Lewandowski)

CROWN POINT, IN - Janine Clark, age 92, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Nita (Kim) Sefton, Sue (David) Thiele, Nancy (Dan) Wentworth and David (late Jackie) Clark; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sister Sabine Tassin of Belgium. Janine is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Clark; son, Charles A. Clark; grandson, Kenneth Clark; parents: Roman and Jadwja Lewandowski and sister, Marie Lykowski of Belgium.

Janine was a longtime member of Lake Hills Baptist Church in Schererville. She was a master gardener and member, along with her father, of the Belgium Resistance during WWII. Janine will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral service will take place on Thursday, May 16, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN). Pastor Phil Humber officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Memory Lane Cemetery. For information please call 219-980-1141.