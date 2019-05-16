Janine Lee Rodriquez

IN MEMORY OF JANINE LEE RODRIQUEZ

"OUR MAY BLESSING"

5/16/1976 - 6/3/2011

On Her 43rd Birthday In Heaven

Thankful for the 35 years we had with our loving, talented Janine. You had the most beautiful smile no matter what came your way. You taught us to be brave and live each day to the fullest! God has you in his keeping we have you in our hearts. Continue to soar high on "Eagles Wings" and "God Speed Your Love" to us. Love You Forever, Your Family and Friends

Maintaining Hope For "LAFORA DISEASE"

www.chelseashope.org