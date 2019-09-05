Janine Marie "Jenny" Craig (nee Mazanek)

FOX POINT, IN - Janine Marie "Jenny" Craig (nee Mazanek) of Fox Point, WI passed into Eternal Life Sunday, September 1, 2019 surrounded by her family at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. Jenny is preceded in death by her dear father Joe Mazanek, her treasured son Garrett Craig and her beloved niece Katie Shinkan. Jenny is survived by her mother Patricia Mazanek, her husband Jay, her daughter Halle Mae, sisters Laura (Bob) Shinkan, Christi Kordeck and Sharon (Marty) O'Malley. She is further survived by her niece and Goddaughter Katie Kordeck, her nephews Michael Shinkan, Scott (Laura) Shinkan and great nephews Grady and Paddy Shinkan.

Born and raised in Munster, IN Jenny was gifted with a beautiful singing voice and a dazzling personality. She enjoyed singing with her father in his band for many years. Upon graduating from Ball State University, Jenny embarked on a career in the hospitality industry that took her to many wonderful cities in the U.S. Jenny was exceptional at her job - winning many awards from her company and the associations in which she participated. Jenny's clients became her friends - many of them her dear friends. Jenny was strong, determined and focused. Every day was an adventure.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM at SCHMIDT & BARTELT, 10280 N. Port Washington Rd., Mequon, WI, 262-241-8085 www.schmidtandbartelt.com.

Memorial service celebrating Jenny's life will follow visitation at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to Lawlis Family Hospice c/o Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital, 13111 N Port Washington Rd., Mequon, WI 53092 or to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60611.

The family would like to thank the wonderful team(s) of surgeons, doctors, nurses and caregivers that supported Jenny and her family. Special thanks to the team at Lawlis Family Hospice during Jenny's final days.